COVID case increases continue pressing hospital staff, space
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 4,000 new COVID cases and 111 new hospitalizations since Wednesday continue to put a pinch on Kansas hospitals. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s Friday update showed 27 percent of the state’s ICU beds were available. Of the 826 ICU beds in use, 225 were filled with COVID patients. In the Northeast region, only 19 percent of staffed ICU beds were available, with 38 of the 90 occupied beds containing COVID patients.www.wibw.com
Comments / 0