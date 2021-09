Remington Park Results Friday September 3rd, 2021

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — It may be fun to watch go-fast boats hurtling down the race course at the annual Shootout, but the likelihood is you'll be watching from a boat that can't even go half that speed. The Shootout 'Run What Ya Brung' Poker Run is suited for just this kind of boater: the fun event scheduled for this Friday invites boaters to participate in whatever watercraft they have!