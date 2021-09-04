Next year’s Chicago Cubs team could look a lot like this year’s squad
With the 2021 season a wash, all the anticipation is now centered around the offseason and the money the Chicago Cubs have to spend. The current team is highlighted by journeymen such as Patrick Wisdom, Rafael Ortega and Frank Schwindel. While they’ve been fun to watch, their age is a question of concern as to whether they can be reliable pieces to help the next great Cubs team. With a lot of uncertainty still in the air, 2022 may turn into a re-creation of this season.cubbiescrib.com
