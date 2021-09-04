Next year’s Chicago Cubs team could look a lot like this year’s squad

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Sure, this may seem like a silly sentiment seeing as the Chicago Cubs have gutted their squad and have done their best to emulate the Cleveland Indians from Major League, but there is still a chance for the Cubs to win some ballgames in the same fashion as what went down Saturday night. They’ve got some interesting and productive players despite the deluge of losses, and those players are all that stands between the Cubs and a higher draft pick in 2022.