Area athletes competed at the Ainsworth cross country invitational Thursday. West Holt edged Ainsworth by two points to win the boys team title and Ainsworth won the girls team title. Among the area highlights, Trevor Kuncl of Mullen was the runner-up in the boys race in a time of 17:44.6. Ainsworth’s Ty Schlueter won the boys individual title in a time of 16:48.27. Peyton Paxton of Mullen was the girls individual champion in a winning time of 21:08. Callie Coble of Mullen placed 6th overall in a time of 22:02.2. Burwell’s Rylee Jarecke placed in the top 20 finishing 20th in a time of 27:23.2.