ST. IGNACE – Frankfort recorded its first win of the season with a 39-28 victory over St. Ignace on Friday.

The Panthers (1-1, 1-0 NMFL Legacy) led 36-20 at the half.

Frankfort welcomes in Oscoda next Friday while St. Ignace (0-2, 0-1 NMFL Legacy) is on the road at Charlevoix.