Wolverines win first dual meet in the pool

Several Pella High School swimmers are once again competing with the NCMP Aquagirls in Newton, and opened the fall season with two dual wins at Grinnell last Thursday. They defeated the host Tigers 112-60 and Williamsburg 108.5-53.5. Several Pella swimmers had top varsity finishes in the first meet of the year, including multiple-time state qualifier Hannah Nedder, who opened with a win in the 100 meter fly (1:00.98), and she was on a relay with fellow Dutch Emma Curry and Alexa Heiar in the 200 yard medley (1:59.15). Nedder and Maylei Ruggles were also part of the winning 400 yard free relay (3:57.9). Ruggles won the 100 yard freestyle (57.86) and 100 yard backstroke (1:07.43). Heiar also won the 100 yard breaststroke race (1:13.87) and participated in the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:49.33).