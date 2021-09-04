Angelina Jolie’s buzzing about Women for Bees Program in France

Jolie, who is also a mom to Maddox (19 years old), Pax (17 years), and Knox (12-year-old twins Vivienne et Knox), opened up to British Vogue. February, she shared her thoughts on how she wants to raise her children. “global citizens”Keep yourself informed about what is happening around the world. “They are from across the globe,” Jolie explained. “When I see Mad in Cambodia, it’s his home. He is a Cambodian man, and at the same time, he is also an American citizen and a global citizen. But it’s not just important for him to go there, it’s important for his siblings to go there, too. We’ve been very blessed to have a family of different cultures and races. We are all learning from each other.”