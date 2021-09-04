CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie's buzzing about Women for Bees Program in France

By Shireen Sandoval
WSVN-TV
 8 days ago

Angelina Jolie's new pet project is getting a lot of buzz. The Academy Award winner teamed up with Vogue" to show why bees are such an important part of the environment. We got to tag along during her "vizzz-it" to Women for Bees in France. In March 2021, Angelina Jolie...

CelebritiesPeople

Angelina Jolie Says Deciding to Divorce Brad Pitt Was a Decision She Did Not Make 'Lightly'

Angelina Jolie is speaking out about her divorce and lengthy custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. "I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," the Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian, 46, said in a new interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie: Instagram win against Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie’s Instagram account is not even a day old. Nevertheless, she has already broken a record set by Jennifer Aniston. Angelina Jolie’s (46, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) Instagram account is not even a day old, but it already has 5.4 million followers. Just within the first hour after the profile of the US actress went online, according to the British “The Sun”, an unbelievable 1.7 million users of the social media platform clicked on the corresponding button to follow her. Jolie is sure to set a new record – and a triumph over her eternal rival Jennifer Aniston (52, “Friends”).
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angelina Jolie denounces Brad Pitt for vicarious violence: what is it?

A while ago Brangelina was one of the most talked about names in Hollywood. This nickname was the one given to the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who starred in one of the cutest romances in the industry. After playing the Sr. & Sra. Smith The actors began a relationship that ended five years ago after having six children together.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Harvey Weinstein denies Angelina Jolie's accusations: 'There was never an assault'

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein says he never assaulted Angelina Jolie after she claimed in a new interview she had to "escape" an encounter with the disgraced movie mogul. "THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and NEVER an attempt to assault," Weinstein — who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and battery — responded in a statement to TMZ via his assistant on Saturday.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Brad Pitt challenges Angelina Jolie’s child custody win

Brad Pitt is challenging Angelina Jolie’s recent win in their child custody case. The 57-year-old actor argued that the 46-year-old actress should not have gotten custody of the couple’s children due to an administrative error by a temporary judge whom they jointly selected, according to documents filed in California Supreme Court and obtained by Page Six on Wednesday.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Angelina Jolie's 6 Kids Now

Angelina Jolie became a mom in 2002 when she adopted her first son, Maddox, in Cambodia. The actor went on to welcome five more children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and she's made clear that "mother" is her most cherished role. "The center of my life is my kids," she once told the Los Angeles Times (via People).
PetsInternational Business Times

[Watch] Angelina Jolie Talks About The 'Importance' Of Beekeeping

Angelina Jolie seems to be on a mission to protect the world's bee populations and is willing to go the extra mile to achieve the goal. In a video shared by Vogue on Tuesday, Jolie can be seen is demonstrating the process of beekeeping while wearing a full beekeeper's suit. She was with a group of graduates of the French Apidology Observatory (OFA).
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Angelina Jolie wants to protect the world's bee population

Angelina Jolie is determined to help protect the world's honey bee population. The Oscar-winning actress has joined forces with the French perfume brand Guerlain to try her hand at beekeeping and to learn more about the importance of protecting the bee population, which performs a crucial role in pollinating most of the world's food.
CelebritiesShropshire Star

Angelina Jolie speaks of concern for women and girls in Afghanistan

The actress is a special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Angelina Jolie has expressed concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan. The actress, who is also a special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told a German newspaper on Sunday...
Family Relationshipscentralrecorder.com

Angelina Jolie shares the Rare pictures of her children doing home Work

Jolie, who is also a mom to Maddox (19 years old), Pax (17 years), and Knox (12-year-old twins Vivienne et Knox), opened up to British Vogue. February, she shared her thoughts on how she wants to raise her children. “global citizens”Keep yourself informed about what is happening around the world. “They are from across the globe,” Jolie explained. “When I see Mad in Cambodia, it’s his home. He is a Cambodian man, and at the same time, he is also an American citizen and a global citizen. But it’s not just important for him to go there, it’s important for his siblings to go there, too. We’ve been very blessed to have a family of different cultures and races. We are all learning from each other.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: chronology of everything that happened after their divorce

Between the romances most remembered of the Cinema industry, the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They met while filming Sr. y Sra. Smith and they seemed to be inseparable: they became the most outstanding couple of Hollywood, they formed a family with six children and her love story – known under the name Brangelina– fell in love with all moviegoers. But this time they did not have a happy ending and, after maintaining a relationship from 2005 to 2016, decided to divorce and put an end to their love.

