Secret Service recovers $594,000 of $2.3 million lost in Peterborough scam
The U.S. Secret Service has recovered $594,000 of the $2.3 million the town of Peterborough lost in an email scam, Town Manager Nicole MacStay said Friday evening. “On behalf of the Select Board and the residents of Peterborough, I wish to express our sincere gratitude to those agents and the bank employees who worked so hard on our behalf to recover those funds,” MacStay said in an email.www.ledgertranscript.com
