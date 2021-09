Coming out of Louisana-Lafayette, Tracy Walker had a lot to prove by being a small-school prospect drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft. He needed refinement to get up to NFL speed, but he had strong veteran presences in Glover Quin and Quandre Diggs, and it did wonders for him. Walker took the world by storm with his ballhawk instincts proving his worth above his draft slot.