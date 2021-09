KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A mobile 9/11 memorial arrived Wednesday afternoon in Kingdom City, home to a memorial to firefighters who lost their lives on the job. The memorial will next head to Jefferson City ahead of a Patriot Day event this weekend. It's being towed by a semi-truck in a 40-foot-long trailer. The sides of the trailer say "Never Forget" and include the names of people who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, when planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in a Pennsylvania field after passengers fought back against hijackers.