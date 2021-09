These days, Ocean City is a year round resort, although a trip here in the summer can be very different from a winter visit. If you are looking to get away from it all, time to relax and focus on family and friends, this is the place to be during the fall and winter. It’s a much slower pace, but that can be a good thing! You can choose to do nothing, or you can choose to take advantage of all that off season Ocean City has to offer.