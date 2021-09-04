Anyone Who Simply Owns a Gun Can now Carry it Openly in Texas

Gun owners in Texas will now be able to carry their firearms publicly without having a permit or even undergoing training. This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed House Bill 1927 into law on Wednesday. The law allows all Texans above the age of 21 owning a firearm to carry it openly in public. However, those who have been convicted of a felony and those who are legally prohibited from owning a firearm will not enjoy the same freedom.