Five Up and Coming African American Directors to Keep an Eye On

It might be time to eat some crow at this point, at least since the trailer to The Matrix: Resurrections takes a few steps toward alleviating any concerns that things might be a little too ridiculous to be believed. Of course, it’s wise to keep some skepticism in reserve just in case we happen to be seeing the best parts of the movie at this point since the trailer is a certain type of awesome. One thing that sticks out, well a lot of things stick out really, is that Neo appears to be more powerful to begin with in this movie than he was in the others. It’s fair to think that this is going to be explained in some way as the movie goes through the paces, but after seeing several new faces to the movie franchise one can’t help but wonder how similar this movie will be and how many astounding differences might pop up. The appearance of the blue pills that Neo, or Thomas as he’s called, takes and then dumps out is also very telling since it almost appears as it’s bound to happen that some people might wonder if we’re seeing a prequel that the later versions knew nothing about.