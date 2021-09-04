CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tyson Beckford Claims Black Rob Warned Him About Working With Diddy

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany moons ago, Tyson Beckford and Diddy were entangled in legal drama. Supermodel Beckford once posed for Diddy's Sean John collection in the early 2000s, but during that time, Beckford reportedly filed a lawsuit against the label owner. In a sitdown with VladTV, Beckford was asked about his suit against Diddy that was filed after the model alleged that he wasn't paid all of his fees. He reportedly received his first payment without a problem and the second arrived after a struggle, but Beckford sued Diddy for the remaining $600K when the third payment didn't arrive.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 38

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Beckford
Person
Black Rob
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vladtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyson Beckford Told Chris Brown To Pull Up Over Beef About Karrueche Tran Selfie

Back in 2015, an unlikely beef was launched between Chris Brown and Tyson Beckford. It was Memorial Day Weekend and photos of celebrities enjoying the holiday surfaced online, including a snapshot of Beckford posing with Brown's ex, Karrueche Tran. The pair had only split months before, and when the singer saw the image, he took to social media to shoot off a series of threats.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyson Beckford Speaks On Kanye West Allegedly Sending Goons Over Kim Kardashian

Tyson Beckford is on an extended press run right now, speaking about all of the hot topics he's found himself wrapped up in over the years. Through his multi-part interview with VladTV, the Ralph Lauren model has opened up about getting curved by Jada Pinkett Smith, Black Rob warning him about working with Diddy, Kim Kardashian's "dumbass" comments about his sexuality, Chris Brown getting angry about a post he made for Karrueche, and much more. Now, he's opening up about the time Kanye West allegedly sent one of his goons to confront him in the bathroom of an A-list party.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Shyne Opens Up About How He Was Able To Forgive Diddy

Diddy and Shyne have recently reconnected and met in person for the first time in years. We previously reported that former Bad Boy rapper Shyne and Diddy met face to face for the first time in years. They linked up on Wednesday (August 25), and in a video, Diddy said, “I’m in my bag right now, crazy, I got my brother here.” Then he proceeded to put the camera on Shyne, and “said, The leader of the opposition in Belize, my brother Shyne.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 6 Children & Their Mothers

Learn all about Diddy’s six children that he shares with three different women, including late girlfriend Kim Porter. Diddy is a man of many talents that goes by many names. As fans know, the 51-year-old rapper and record producer was born Sean Combs, but over the years has been known by monikers such as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Love, and Diddy. But to his children, he’s merely known as “Dad.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & Shyne Reunite At 40/40 Club

Over the weekend, JAY-Z celebrated the 18th anniversary of his 40/40 Club, inviting celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Quincy Jones, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Lil Uzi Vert, Van Jones, Pusha T, Joe Budden, Belly, and Fabolous to partake in the festivities. Also in attendance was rapper-turned-Belize-diplomat Shyne, who has been receiving renewed appreciation from the hip-hop community.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nipsey Hussle's Estate Rejects Singer's Claim She's Owed Royalties: Report

Six months after Nipsey Hussle was tragically murdered in front of his store in Los Angeles, his loved ones were dealing with legal issues. Fans have been awaiting news regarding the murder trial for Eric Holder, the man accused of taking Nipsey's life, and as more news about the case hangs in the balance, singer Tasleema Yasin continues to insist that she was not adequately compensated for her contribution to the rapper's song, "Hussle & Motivate."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lori Harvey Slams The Door On Meek Mill Questions

On "Going Bad," Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill raps that he's got "Lori Harvey on [his] wish list." However, after she got serious with actor Michael B. Jordan this year, and even while she was dating rapper Future, the model has effectively been taken off of Meek's list as a sign of respect.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight's Former Capo Mob James Names Biggie's Alleged Killer

The death of Tupac and Biggie remain unsolved yet there has been an overwhelming amount of information regarding their potential killers. Documentaries have been released and exposé's have been published but there are few people who actually have any information regarding the death of both hip-hop figures. While the hunt...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Kevin Gates Kisses Alleged Gay Rapper Turk In Viral Video – Watch

Kevin Gates Kisses Hot Boys Rapper Turk In Viral Video. Kevin Gates has since been making headlines after kissing rapper Turk on camera following his controversial interview with DJ Vlad. Turk told DJ Vlad that all rappers play “gay games” with their male friends behind closed doors when he was explaining why Birdman kisses his artists like Lil Wayne.

Comments / 0

Community Policy