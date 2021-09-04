Tyson Beckford Claims Black Rob Warned Him About Working With Diddy
Many moons ago, Tyson Beckford and Diddy were entangled in legal drama. Supermodel Beckford once posed for Diddy's Sean John collection in the early 2000s, but during that time, Beckford reportedly filed a lawsuit against the label owner. In a sitdown with VladTV, Beckford was asked about his suit against Diddy that was filed after the model alleged that he wasn't paid all of his fees. He reportedly received his first payment without a problem and the second arrived after a struggle, but Beckford sued Diddy for the remaining $600K when the third payment didn't arrive.www.hotnewhiphop.com
