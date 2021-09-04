Mack Brown roasted for clock management in North Carolina’s loss

The North Carolina Tar Heels were upset 17-10 at Virginia Tech in their season opener Friday, and many pointed the finger directly at Tar Heels coach Mack Brown. The 14th-ranked Tar Heels appeared to be well-positioned to at least try to tie the game late in the 4th quarter. Down 17-10, North Carolina took over at its own 13, but had all three timeouts remaining. The drive moved methodically into Virginia Tech territory, though a good bit of time came off the clock as the Tar Heels ran the ball multiple times.