Mack Brown roasted for clock management in North Carolina’s loss

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
 8 days ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels were upset 17-10 at Virginia Tech in their season opener Friday, and many pointed the finger directly at Tar Heels coach Mack Brown. The 14th-ranked Tar Heels appeared to be well-positioned to at least try to tie the game late in the 4th quarter. Down 17-10, North Carolina took over at its own 13, but had all three timeouts remaining. The drive moved methodically into Virginia Tech territory, though a good bit of time came off the clock as the Tar Heels ran the ball multiple times.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

