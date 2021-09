Records: University of the Ozarks (1-1-1), Austin College (1-2-0) Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Beezie Davis scored a pair of goals to lead the Eagles to a big 3-1 win over Austin College Friday. The match was scheduled after Rhodes College could not play against Austin College as a result of COVID protocols. The Eagles took full advantage of the opportunity after playing to a 0-0 double overtime tie the day before and came out with an impressive win. The match was tied 1-1 at halftime, but the Eagles would score twice to secure the match.