Oak Creek’s cornerstone Labor Day celebration returns fully to celebrate the South Routt town built by mining

OAK CREEK — In her 75 years of life, Betty Koler has only missed two Labor Day celebrations in Oak Creek. The first was because of a family emergency, the second was because the entire event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Koler grew up in Oak Creek, then moved to Montrose when she was 56 years old, but the 233-mile drive each year is more of a requirement than a chore for Koler, who takes great pride in Oak Creek’s history as a coal mining town.