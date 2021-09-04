Senate Report: Keeping local control over our schools

As the summer comes to an end, the Minnesota State Fair is drawing patrons and businesses from across the state. It will be open through Labor Day! If you have the opportunity, stop by for some amazing foods and family fun. In the Senate, we are beginning our fall bonding tour. This will allow the members of the Capital Investment Committee, including myself, to see many of the vital local projects that need funds this year. In our community, we are seeking bonding funds for many projects, including the Fountain Lake restoration, Austin Wastewater Treatment Plant, Shooting Star Trail connection, and the Hormel Institute Bioimaging Center.