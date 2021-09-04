WWE Smackdown 9/3: 5 Must-See Moments, Full Results

Welcome to our LIVE (at the time) coverage of WWE SmackDown! If you are reading this and following along live during the show's airing, you will need to refresh the page once or twice to get the latest updates. We'll be providing time codes on the majority of the posts so you can keep up with them (they will be in Central time but that doesn't make us racist, so shut up!) What are time codes, you ask? Um... look, just because I don't know what they are, doesn't mean I'm lying. Now, take off, eh?!