WWE Smackdown 9/3: 5 Must-See Moments, Full Results

 8 days ago
In one of the most anticipated editions of WWE Smackdown, the blue brand of the WWE set up a stacked card. The Street Profits faced off against The Usos to earn a shot at the tag team titles. Cesaro clashed with Seth Rollins in a battle between two of the best technical wrestlers in the WWE. In the main event, Finn Balor got his chance at the WWE Universal Title in a match against Roman Reigns. Here are 5 must-see moments from Friday Night Smackdown.

