Can we sit back and appreciate how fantastic Marcus Semien has been this season? At the moment, the 30-year-old has a 137 weighted-runs-created-plus (wRC+), and ranks third in baseball in Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement (fWAR). Remember, this is someone who had to settle for a one-year contract last offseason!