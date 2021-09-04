9/11 memorial ceremony to honor victims, soldiers killed in Afghanistan, local first responders
The Kings Mountain Post 24 American Legion, Johnson City will host the fifth annual 9/11 Remembrance & Patriot Day Celebration on Saturday. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. sharpat the Amphitheater in Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. The ceremony will pause for a moment of silence at 8:47 a.m., which was the time the first hijacked commercial airplane crashed into the World Trade Center.www.johnsoncitypress.com
Comments / 0