Having made an official and full debut in production form about a month ago, the Aston Martin Valhalla is surely the hot topic when it comes to the much-loved British manufacturer these days. It’s a beautiful piece of engineering with a twin-turbo V8 engine supported by a pair of electric engines. There’s so much more to it than just the hybrid powertrain, though, and even famous designer Frank Stephenson praises its design in his latest video. If you’ve been following his new YouTube channel, you’ll probably know that he is more often criticizing than praising new designs.