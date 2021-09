Dating back to the very first installment in 2012, the V/H/S series of films has brought together new and compelling horror filmmakers from around the world, with the latest installment, V/H/S/94, following a similar format and will be making its world premiere at this year's Fantastic Fest in Austin. Given that the week-long festival has been bringing together the most ambitious and uncompromising genre films from around the world for more than a decade, the festival marks the perfect place to unleash the all-new installment on audiences. Following the world premiere of V/H/S/94, the film will premiere on streaming service Shudder on October 6th.