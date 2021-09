Thursday marks the official start of another Summerfest. Now in its 53rd year, the “Big Gig” has long been home to deep fried delicacies, prime people watching, and hundreds upon hundreds of musical acts from all around the county and across the world. That said, this year’s nine-day affair isn’t without its fair share of local flare. As a means of giving homegrown performers an opportunity to play in front of new (and significantly larger) audiences before renowned headliners take the stage, this year’s Summerfest still has oodles of local identity. Heck, some Milwaukee bands are even headlining their stages.