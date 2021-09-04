CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

OUR FIRST SHERIFF

By Laurinburg Exchange
Sheriff Ralph Kersey: ‘He was a Godly man, family man and faithful sheriff’

LAURINBURG — Since 1899, there have only been 11 elected sheriffs in Scotland County and, according to current Sheriff Ralph Kersey, the history of these gentlemen is important and should be honored.

“That is a period of 121 years,” said Kersey as he sat down to dig into the past. “All of these sheriffs had to face and overcome adversity during their years of service, and this can be a very inspiring thing.”

As Kersey began to talk about the past, a look of sincerity came over his face, showing his belief in the truth of his statement.

Kersey began to speak about the first of the 11 — William D. McLaurin — and mentioned how he had to do a lot of research to find the information on all the past law enforcement leaders.

“History matters,” said Kersey matter-of-factly. “Sheriff W.P. McLaurin started his career as a deputy sheriff working for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office when the two counties were one. When Scotland County was established as a county in 1899, Deputy McLaurin was appointed the first official sheriff of the then brand new county.”

McLaurin served as what was called “a faithful and dedicated leader” for 24 years until his sudden passing in July 1924.

“He was a Godly man, family man and faithful sheriff,” Kersey said with a look of awe and respect in his eyes. “He was a sheriff that I work daily to become and his history shapes the way I view the present.

“It also dictates what answers I offer for the future and the challenges it will bring,” Kersey added.

McLaurin was also said to have been part of the mercantile industry.

“His ancestors were among the first settlers of North and South Carolina,” said Kersey, “many of whom were prominent in the farming business and the political arena.”

McLaurin was also an active member of the Presbyterian church and a Shriner of the Oasis Temple of Charlotte.

McLaurin was 55 years old when he passed away after being sick for several years.

“I have always been a huge fan of history,” said Kersey as he began to finish his story. “I guess it was my strongest subject in school. As sheriff, I believe the history of Scotland County especially the history of past sheriffs, has enabled me to understand how it worked then and how it should work now.

“By studying the history of past sheriffs,” Kersey continued while clasping his hands together, “it has provided a framework of knowledge that I believe is needed now in Scotland County, in the Sheriff’s Office and to help efforts implemented to make Scotland County a better and safer place to live.”

The final resting place of William D. McLaurin remains unclear and unconfirmed.

In 1945, the Laurinburg Dispatch published the following information in an obituary about McLaurin …

William D. McLaurin had served the county since it was established in 1890.

W.D. McLaurin, 55 years old, died at his home in Laurinburg Saturday after a lingering illness of several years. He had served Scotland County as sheriff since the county was established by the legislature of 1890, prior to that time having been a deputy sheriff of Richmond County. A Laurinburg dispatch gives the following:

About the time of his first election, he formed a partnership in the mercantile business of McLaurin and Shaw. His fore-parents were among the first settlers of North and South Carolina, many of whom attained prominence in the farming business and the political arena. He was an active member of the Presbyterian church and a Shriner of the Oasis Temple of Charlotte. His death puts L.P. Gibson in charge as sheriff. He was also treasurer of the county.

He is survived by one daughter, Miss Lula McLaurin, and one son, Angus McLaurin; two sisters, Mrs. L.A. Tatum, Dillon, SC; Miss Nannie McLaurin, of the county; four brothers, Loch C. McLaurin, Murdock McLaurin, Scotland County; Charlie McLaurin, of Tallahassee, FL; Henry McLaurin, Brent, AL.

Funeral services were conducted by his pastor, Rev. C.B. Craig at the Presbyterian church, Monday morning.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

— The Laurinburg Exchange is searching for more members of the community who “Once Lived Here.” If anyone has information on a deceased resident they would like to see a story written about — especially someone from the county’s early days — email JJ Melton at [email protected] or call her at 910-506-3169 with the information.

