Despite an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that’s threatening the balance of their season, the Red Sox turned the calendar to September still in a playoff spot. It was only one game, but they’re certainly not ready to give that up just yet. With their backs against the wall and a depleted roster, the Red Sox got up from one of the lowest points of their season and responded with one of their most sorely needed victories of the season, a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Rays at Tropicana Field.