Public Safety

Crime spree shooting victim continues recovery in hospital

KDVR.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 30-year-old man shot and wounded in a crime spree that spanned multiple cities is still recovering from the hospital. Evan Kruegel reports.

kdvr.com

Puyallup, WATacoma News Tribune

Boyfriend arrested in death of shooting victim left at Puyallup hospital

He allegedly left his girlfriend at a Puyallup hospital with a gunshot wound in July and now he’s been arrested in connection with her death. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department took the 23-year-old boyfriend of Kayla Kulow into custody Wednesday afternoon, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss. Kulow, 21,...
Roswell, NMKRQE News 13

Roswell teens charged in crime spree

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A scary and violent crime spree by two teens, one a 16-year-old girl; it ended with at least six victims. According to a criminal complaint, 16-year-old Serena Montoya had used Snapchat to lure the alleged victim to Loveless Park on Monday evening. With the help of...
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Dorchester shooting victim rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a shooting in Dorchester Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the scene on Talbot Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. where one person was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. That victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident remains...
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man’s Shooting Spree Kills Four, Including Infant: Cops

A deranged Florida man high on meth went on a shooting rampage and murdered four people Sunday morning, including an infant, according to the local sheriff. An 11-year-old who shot at least seven times was also rushed into surgery. In a press conference on Sunday, Polk County sheriff Grady Judd said the alleged gunman, a 33-year-old former Marine named Bryan Riley, was dressed in full body armor and was a self-described “survivalist” that came “ready for battle.” Judd said Riley was high on methamphetamine during his shooting spree and that he seems to have targeted his victims at random.
Durham, NCcbs17

Durham police investigate after shooting victim walks into hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A gunshot victim walked into a Durham hospital seeking help Saturday evening, police said. The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. when a man walked into a Durham hospital after suffering a gunshot wound, according to Durham police. The man is being treated for injuries...
San Pablo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Pablo Police Release Dramatic Surveillance Video Of Brazen Afternoon Shooting

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Investigators released dramatic surveillance video Friday of a brazen July shooting amid heavy afternoon traffic on San Pablo Dam Road that left a driver severely injured. San Pablo police said officers responded to the 3500 Block of San Pablo Dam Road for a report of a shooting at 4:42 p.m. on July 1st. Upon arrival, they discovered a black sedan with a bullet riddled windshield. The wounded driver was rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries. The shooter’s vehicle had fled. The ensuing investigation including the surveillance video determined that a suspect vehicle with multiple occupants drove up to the sedan that was in the opposite lane, turning into the Plaza Sobrante shopping area. As the suspect vehicle pulls up along side, the video shows a backseat passenger, pull out a handgun and fire several bullets into the windshield. Investigators hoped releasing the video will generate leads in locating the black, late-model Honda crossover. Detectives are asking for information leading to the identity of the suspects or their vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 510-215-3150. All callers can remain anonymous.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Gunshot victim walked into hospital

YOUNGSTOWN — A man showed up at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital earlier this week after being shot at Saranac and Logan avenues on the North Side. Police were called to the area at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday and found bullet casings in the street. They learned there also had been a vehicle crash.
Public Safetysfbayca.com

Victim dies with multiple wounds in afternoon Oakland shooting

A shooting in Oakland on Monday afternoon left one person dead, police said. Officers responded around 1 p.m. to the shooting reported in the 2200 block of East 22nd Street and found evidence of shots fired, then learned a victim had arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
North Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Suspect charged in North Las Vegas shooting spree that killed 3

A transient man who told investigators homeless people should be “put down” was charged with three counts of murder in connection with a spate of fatal shootings that occurred in North Las Vegas on Monday, court records show. Tristan Tidwell was booked Wednesday at the North Las Vegas Police Department...
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Eugene man tries to stab detective after crime spree, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man was arrested after allegedly committing several crimes in the Eugene downtown area on Thursday. Police say it started at about 7 p.m. when officers responded to the Eugene Public Library, 100 West 10th Ave., after a report that someone was throwing rocks at security guards. They said the man, who reportedly had a knife, also threw a rock through the window of the library.
Oklahoma City, OKnews9.com

1 Victim Transported To Hospital After NW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City police said one person was transported to a metro hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened at the Hospitality Inn near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Portland Avenue. Authorities said the male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from the shooting. It is not yet known where...

