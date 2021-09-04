CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Gaethje lobbied for Max Holloway fight before booking Michael Chandler

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 268 on Nov. 6 in New York City, but that wasn’t his first choice. According to Gaethje, he tried lobbying for a fight with former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway before settling on a 155-pound clash with Chandler. There were originally some issues involving the booking of Gaethje vs. Chandler so “Highlight” was simply trying to stay busy and fight one of the best guys on the roster.

