Justin Gaethje lobbied for Max Holloway fight before booking Michael Chandler

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje explained why the chances of him ever fighting Conor McGregor are now “zero percent.”. There was a time last year where a fight between Gaethje and McGregor seemed like it was destined to happen, especially after Gaethje beat Tony Ferguson to become the new interim lightweight champ and McGregor finished Donald Cerrone. However, the UFC went a different route as Gaethje took on Khabib Nurmagomedov and lost, while McGregor fought Dustin Poirier and lost. A fight that once seemed inevitable between two of the best lightweights in the world now seems like it is farther from being made than ever before.