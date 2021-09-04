CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Fresno State vs. Oregon odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 1 predictions from proven model

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the Oregon Ducks at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is the No. 11 team in the AP Poll after winning the Pac-12 Championship Game last year over USC. Fresno State (1-0) destroyed UConn 45-0 in Week 0 and finished 3-3 last season, its first under coach Kalen DeBoer. These teams last met in 2012 when the Ducks won by a score of 42-25.

