DeAndre Jordan Intends to Sign with Lakers After Buyout

By Dylan Hargis
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after his buyout with the Detroit Pistons becomes official. The Nets moved on from the veteran big man on Friday and on the same day it was announced he would receive a buyout and that he intended to head back to the city of Los Angeles. Jordan moves from one NBA Finals contender to another one. The Lakers are set to add yet another NBA veteran over the age of 30 to their roster.

defpen.com

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Dwight Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Detroit Pistons#Nba Finals#Wojespn#Espn Stats Info#The Brooklyn Nets
Comments / 0

Community Policy