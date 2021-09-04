DeAndre Jordan Intends to Sign with Lakers After Buyout

Former Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after his buyout with the Detroit Pistons becomes official. The Nets moved on from the veteran big man on Friday and on the same day it was announced he would receive a buyout and that he intended to head back to the city of Los Angeles. Jordan moves from one NBA Finals contender to another one. The Lakers are set to add yet another NBA veteran over the age of 30 to their roster.