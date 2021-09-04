Jamison Crowder tests positive for COVID-19, Week 1 status 'up in the air'
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jets WR Jamison Crowder tested positive for COVID-19, putting his Week 1 availability in jeopardy. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) It's believed that this is an isolated case but with nine days remaining until the season opener, it's entirely possible that Crowder won't be out there to face the Panthers next weekend. If he is indeed forced to miss, Zach Wilson will have no choice but to pepper Corey Davis and rookie second-round pick Elijah Moore with targets. Crowder's status will be worth tracking throughout the week.www.fantasypros.com
