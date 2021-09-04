Can’t Sleep? Meditate!
It’s four in the morning, and you’re wide awake. Every anxious thought you managed to distract yourself from by day comes creeping in. And now you’re also worried about not getting enough sleep. You count the hours until your alarm will ring, add up the hours you’ve slept so far, subtract from eight, and grow angry at the impossibility of any of this adding up to a good night’s sleep. You try to march your mind back into sleepiness by counting backward or trying to remember the names of everyone in your first-grade class — all in a desperate attempt to nod off.thriveglobal.com
