Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Horseshoe Lake in Crow Wing Co.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has announced plans to begin their Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization drawing application process on September 1. During the month of September, anglers holding a valid license-year or year-from-purchase fishing license can enter the drawing for an opportunity to harvest one alligator gar over 48 inches from a section of the Trinity River using the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or online. Anglers can choose to apply as an individual or as part of a small group. Winners of the random drawing will be notified by Oct. 15. Harvest authorizations will be valid from the date issued through Aug. 31, 2022.