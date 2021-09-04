CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

BREAD Expands Haircare Line With Mask and Serum for the Scalp

Hypebae
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaircare brand BREAD is back with two new products for curly hair. Comprised of a treatment serum and a mask, the formulas are focused on nourishing the scalp. The scalp-serum is an exfoliating treatment that gives a cool, tingly sensation with a gentle concentrate of mandelic acid (AHA) and gluconolactone (PHA). The green-colored product works to resurface the skin while stimulating it with antioxidant-rich chinaberry extract. Coffee bean extract is added to the mix along with broccoli sprout and green tea for extra nourishment. The serum, suitable for all hair types, can be used as an overnight product and rinsed off the following day.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread#Hair Products#Serum#Haircare#Bread#Chinaberry#Quartz#Sephora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

4 Common Reasons Your Hair Might Be Thinning, According to a Dermatologist

It might start in the shower with a larger-than-usual clump of hair in the drain, or in the morning when you notice a few errant hairs on your pillow, or when your ponytail starts to feel slightly slimmer than usual. But no matter when the realization that you're losing your hair strikes, it's inevitably accompanied by a barrage of questions flying through your brain, like "WTF?" and "Why is this happening to me???" Trust me—I've been there.
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

These Are the Only Hair Sprays Worth Buying, According to Hairstylists

Hair sprays are an essential styling product, but a lot of us have a love-hate relationship with it. You've probably had some run-ins with hair sprays that left your hair sticky, stiff, or crunchy. Does the term "helmet hair" apply to your experience with some products? Even though it might have preserved your hairstyle, it might have transformed your hair into something that didn't look quite natural.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

A cool mask for eyes is the beauty hack you've been missing (especially if you have puffy skin or dark circles)

Tired eyes are a thing of the past. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. When I’m stressed, overheated, have a headache or just have really tired eyes, I always reach for a cold, wet towel or flannel to hold over my face. It seems to be the done thing, as a lot of my friends practice the same routine too. When times get tough, a good ol’ cold compress is the answer.
Hair CareIn Style

Jennifer Aniston Spent Quarantine Testing Her Haircare Line's First Product

The actress and producer is adding beauty brand founder to her resumé with the launch of LolaVie. It's hard to believe that "good hair" isn't a term in the dictionary. If it was, the definition would undoubtably be accompanied by a photo of Jennifer Aniston, whose heavily-layered shag from Friends (aka The Rachel) and beachy blonde highlights have influenced haircut and color choices at salons across the country since the '90s.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Hand-Soothing Serum-in-Creams

The Youth Hand Cream by L’Occitane is ideal for those who have dry hands or see visible signs of aging on the hands, and desire skin that's more elastic and brighter. The ultra-nourishing hand treatment shares the benefits of potent ingredients like shea butter and anti-aging immortelle for plumping and evening out the skin's tone. The wrinkle-reducing serum-in-cream also shares a subtle scent that elevates the experience of using the product.
Hair Careyoubeauty.com

The Best Hair Products to Fight Frizz

Summer is lovely and warm. You get to relax at the beach, wear shorts, and forego the extra layers of scarves and coats. But, with that, the humidity of summer can ruin your luscious locks. Instead of hot girl summer, it is frizzy hair summer. The hair you were hoping...
Hair Carejacksonvillefreepress.com

Natural Hair Products, Tips and Secrets

Sis, how do you keep your hair hydrated when you are natural?. I get this question all of the time….”Which products should I use?”, “What can you do to my hair to make it feel soft and silky?”. Does moisturizing produce healthy hair? Moisture is required to keep healthy hair....
Hair CareTODAY.com

Are you making these shampooing mistakes? Hairstylists weigh in

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Washing your...
Beauty & Fashionnewbeauty.com

This $38 Skin-Tightener Is Going Viral For Erasing Under-Eye Bags in Minutes

Whether genetics, sleepless nights or just plain aging is to blame, under-eye bags are a concern for countless women and men. For 54 year old TikTiker @trinidad1967, severe bags have also impacted her confidence. “Sometimes I cry when I look at myself in the morning, but after weight-loss surgery, that was one of the things that happened, I started to get these really bad,” she says, pointing to the bags beneath both of her eyes.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

The Eye Cream That Makes Shoppers "Look a Decade Younger" in 3 Days Is 40% Off for Labor Day

Here's a secret: As a writer who browses Amazon all day long, sometimes, you realize that the best products don't always come with hundreds of thousands of ratings. Sometimes they do — I mean, just take Olaplex — but other times, the sheer intensity of people's love for a product speaks more than a billion reviews saying, "Good." Case in point is Fleur & Bee's Anti-Aging Eyes Eyes Baby Eye Cream, a shopper-loved find that's 40 percent off for Labor Day.
MakeupPosted by
Woman's World

Instantly Eliminate Dark Circles and Fine Lines With This Genius Makeup Hack

As we get older, wrinkles and dark circles under the eyes tend to become a problem. Whether the reasons are hormonal or genetic, or you’ve just been missing out on your beauty rest as of late, nothing changes the fact that they add years to your face. But if you typically just throw on some concealer and foundation without a second thought, we recently stumbled upon a makeup hack for tired eyes you’ll be glad we shared.
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Shampoos for Curly Hair of All Types and Textures

Shampooing curly hair can be a challenge, and cleansing with the wrong shampoo (or conditioner!) can be the difference between a good hair day and a bad one. Considering the plethora of shampoos and cleansers that claim to nourish curls, it can be overwhelming to figure out which ones actually work best. Layer on the differences between hair texture—dry, thick, fine, or natural—and matters get even more nuanced.
Hair CareAOL Corp

I tried Dae’s new hair mask on type 4 hair

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Although many hair care lovers have wash day...
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

This ‘Star Jelly’ Resurfacing Facial Makes My Skin Feel Baby Soft

If the Powerpuff Girls had a favorite exfoliating peel, it would be Kiramoon Star Jelly Magic Resurfacing Facial. I have to admit, I was initially drawn to the bottle based on its bubblegum pink packaging—it's playful, accessible, and not at all intimidating like some other Serious Skin Care (TM) tends to be. It's got a lot more going for it than its Gen Z outfit, too. Featuring potent ingredients like alpha-hydroxy-acids (10 percent), niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, the jelly is balanced by nourishing passion fruit seed oil and cactus flower extract. TLDR: It's a transformative facial in a bottle.
Hair Carethezoereport.com

Nécessaire’s New Shampoo & Conditioner Makes My Hair Feel Squeaky Clean — And Soft

Nécessaire, the luxurious body care brand known for its chic, minimalistic packaging and clean formulations, has officially moved into hair care — or rather, scalp care. The Scalp Duo, which consists of The Shampoo and The Conditioner, seeks to “treat your scalp like your skin.” Both components are packed with vitamins and a slew of nourishing ingredients while remaining free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, and synthetic fragrances — you know, the stuff your hair doesn’t love. Nécessaire’s The Shampoo, has a gel formula made with plant surfactant, vitamin B3 (AKA niacinamide), vitamin B5, and aloe vera leaf juice.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

15 Best Conditioners for Curly Kids

The curls and coils on the heads of little ones need special care and attention — their hair is delicate, which means the products used on their hair should be just as delicate. Regularly conditioning kid’s hair can help lead to not only bouncy and healthy curls, but also can cut down on the dreaded detangling process — making way for a tear-free hair styling time!
Skin CareReal Simple

This Drugstore Anti-Aging Serum Gives Shoppers Their Best Skin Ever

Some days it feels like everything goes wrong. Your coffee burns your tongue, your AC breaks, and your Internet decides it's the perfect time to go on the fritz, almost like a coordinated effort to drive you crazy. When the mess feels like it can't get any greater, it's nice to have one reliable treat to look forward to—like an inexpensive retinol face serum that delivers so much glow, a bad day leaves no trace.
Skin Carethecut.com

The Beauty-Industry Exec Making Products for Melanated Skin

If you were to survey the assortment of serums, cleansers, and cosmetics you’ve collected over the years, there’s a good chance Sarah Irby helped those gems make their way into your daily routines. The beauty-industry pioneer and marketing whiz has launched over 100 new beauty products while holding titles at the world’s leading cosmetics companies, including L’Oréal, Coty, the Estée Lauder Companies, and Unilever, where Irby is currently a leader and brand director with a focus on face care. With 20-plus years of experience developing new products and dreaming up the campaigns to support them, Irby recently co-founded MELÉ, a skin-care line specifically designed to nourish, enhance, and protect melanin-rich skin, in concert with a collective of dermatologists of color. The Cut talked to Irby about using essences, knowing your brand, and bathing in public.

Comments / 0

Community Policy