BREAD Expands Haircare Line With Mask and Serum for the Scalp

Haircare brand BREAD is back with two new products for curly hair. Comprised of a treatment serum and a mask, the formulas are focused on nourishing the scalp. The scalp-serum is an exfoliating treatment that gives a cool, tingly sensation with a gentle concentrate of mandelic acid (AHA) and gluconolactone (PHA). The green-colored product works to resurface the skin while stimulating it with antioxidant-rich chinaberry extract. Coffee bean extract is added to the mix along with broccoli sprout and green tea for extra nourishment. The serum, suitable for all hair types, can be used as an overnight product and rinsed off the following day.