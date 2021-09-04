The Tragic Story Behind Hunter Biden's Car Accident

It will be difficult for the presidency of Joe Biden to detach itself from the tragic and excessive events of this month of August: a military defeat; the waste of lives and resources wasted during 20 years in a futile war and in a failed project of building a democracy; the last minute, hasty and disorderly departure, and finally the plastic sacks in which those 13 corpses of soldiers who lost their lives at Kabul airport will arrive, exactly what the president wanted to save himself when he ordered such a departure. hasty.