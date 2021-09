Hurricane Ida is gone, and now comes its aftermath -- including a host of insurance questions and headaches. Residents of the Gulf Coast, Northeast and mid-Atlantic are beginning to wrestle with how -- or even if -- their home and auto insurance policies cover the damage. That fallout is devastating. In addition to evacuations and more than two dozen deaths, insurance losses from Ida are expected to reach $18 billion, according to risk-modeling company Karen Clark & Co., and that figure doesn't include flooding claims under the National Flood Insurance Program.