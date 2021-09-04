GoDaddy stops service for Texas anti-abortion group's whistleblower website

Rape crisis centres in Texas are worried that the state’s new abortion law could see them face legal ramifications.Senate Bill 8, which went into force last week, stops women from having an abortion as soon as fetal cardiac activity is detectable, usually around week six of pregnancy, which is often before women know they are pregnant.Texas’ new “Heatbeat Bill” does not have an exception for rape survivors, which was a common feature of anti-abortion legislation previously. Anyone who helps a victim of sexual assault carry out an abortion can be sued by members of the public. As there could be...