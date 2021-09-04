CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoDaddy stops service for Texas anti-abortion group's whistleblower website

Cover picture for the articleWeb hosting provider GoDaddy suspended service Friday for an anti-abortion group’s website that allowed users to report violations of Texas’ restrictive abortion law. Prolifewhistleblower.com, the website established by Texas Right to Life, allowed users to submit anonymous tips about suspected abortions. GoDaddy’s decision came after the website faced intense criticism from pro-choice activists.

