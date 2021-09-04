New England hang on to beat Philadelphia Union with 10 players

Nat Sciver admitted England Women missed their experienced players as New New Zealand levelled the T20 series with a four-wicket win at Hove England struggled after being put in, and with the ball, and the absence of captain Heather Knight and bowler Katherine Brunt looked evident.New Zealand captain Sophie Devine in contrast led from the front with a half-century to cap off her 100th T20 international as the Kiwis bounced back from a poor showing in the first match to hold on for victory.Not our night in Hove.All to play for at Taunton on Thursday. Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/NW7kMl2koE#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/4BRMHscWl5—...