CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Unemployment For Black Americans Rise As New Job Numbers Disappoint

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Black Americans are bearing the brunt of the disappointing job numbers for August, which shows the number of new jobs added came in significantly less than predicted. According to CNBC, employers across the U.S. added just 235,000 in the month, despite predictions that more than 700,000 jobs would be added. The unemployment rate dropped 0.2% due to the new numbers. However, when adjusted by race, the unemployment rate for Black Americans grew from 8.2% in July to 8.8% this month.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Black Americans#Cnbc#White Latino#Asian Americans#White House#Covid#Afl Cio#White Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
U.S. Politics5newsonline.com

Yes, the $300 weekly federal unemployment payment has ended

Throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, people who are unemployed have received an additional weekly payment from the federal government. At first, the payment was $600 but it was later reduced to $300. But over Labor Day weekend, nearly 18 months after the start of the pandemic, data from Google...
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Pandemic hardship is about to get a lot worse for millions of out-of-work Americans

Millions of unemployed Americans lost pandemic-related jobless benefits as of Labor Day – just as surging cases of coronavirus slow the pace of hiring. In all, an estimated 8.8 million people stopped receiving unemployment insurance beginning on Sept. 6, 2021. Millions more will no longer get the extra US$300 a week the federal government has been providing to supplement state benefits. But with the pandemic still raging thanks to the rise of the delta variant, particularly in Southern states, the expiration of these benefits seems ill-timed. While some claim that the aid is no longer needed and doing more harm...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

reversal of fortune for black Americans

Washington DC , the August jobs report was disappointing and for no group more than blacks. The African Americans unemployment rate ROSE in August from 8.6% to 8.8% even though there are 10 million open jobs.
Economyabcnews4.com

Jobless Americans' unemployment benefits are expiring

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who have been using them in the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and another...
BusinessCNN

The August jobs numbers have economists worried. Here's why

New York (CNN Business) — America's jobs recovery hit a major roadblock in August as the Delta variant threatened the labor market recovery, and the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected. Only 235,000 jobs were added back to the economy last month, the lowest number since January, vastly...
EconomyFort Worth Star-Telegram

US initial jobless claims fall by most since late June in week

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell last week by the most since late June as the labor market continues toward a full recovery. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs decreased to 310,000 in the week ended Sept. 4, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a slight decrease to 335,000 new applications.
BusinessTODAY.com

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on unemployment benefits and job numbers

Millions of Americans are set to lose unemployment benefits as federal funds meant to ease the pandemic’s toll are ending today. The U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh joins TODAY to discuss where citizens needing extra funds can look to now for help, the August job numbers and the impact of the Delta variant on economic recovery.Sept. 6, 2021.
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Biden Admin Will Cut COVID Benefits That Benefit 9 Million Workers

The Biden administration is poised to allow additional federal unemployment benefits to expire on September 6, 528 days after they were first implemented as part of the CARES Act. That’s bad news for the 9 million-plus workers still receiving them, and it could very well mean American families losing their homes and American children going hungry. All of which begs the question: why isn’t the president trying to extend the benefits and protect those vulnerable Americans?
Economyblackchronicle.com

Black Americans Are Having Trouble Getting Into The Cannabis Industry

The legal cannabis industry has skyrocketed in recent years and during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those who were most arrested and jailed for cannabis are having trouble getting in. According to Leafly’s 2020 Jobs Report, the industry accounts for more than 321,000 full-time jobs across the 37 states. This year,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy