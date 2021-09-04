BET+ Announces 10 Episode Order For Season 2 Of ‘The Ms. Pat Show’

Is Sistas new tonight on BET? We have a lot to take on within this article, but it feels natural to start off answering that question. Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode tonight. The show is still in the midst of a hiatus, but we can at least confirm that it’s going to be over before too long. Last week the network confirmed that new episodes will be back on Wednesday, October 13, which shouldn’t come as too great a surprise given that we’d heard already that the drama was returning in October.