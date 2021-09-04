CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET+ Announces 10 Episode Order For Season 2 Of 'The Ms. Pat Show'

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 8 days ago

BET+ announced a ten-episode order for season 2 of the hit comedy The Ms. Pat Show after a successful launch only two weeks into its season one debut. The comedy series premiered on BET+ on August 12. It broke viewing records and the streaming network saw an increase in audience engagement, skyrocketing to the top comedy series on the platform in its first two weeks.

