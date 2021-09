Coby Mayo is once again on the move after the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas star infielder was promoted from Rookie Ball to Low A with the Delmarva Shorebirds. In his first professional year in rookie ball after last season was shut down due to COVID-19, Mayo was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles and is currently the 14th best prospect in the organization. Mayo has played 25 games there and hit .329/.440/.566. He has also hit four home runs and has driven in 19 RBI’s before his promotion.