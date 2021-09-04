Apple presents AirTag designers with commemorative gift, sends 'Close Your Rings' challeng...
Select Apple employees were this week presented with special memorabilia for assisting in the design of AirTag and taking part in the "Close Your Rings" fitness challenge. Designers working on the AirTag project were presented with a commemorative presentation case featuring what appears to be six trackers, each emblazoned with a designer's engraved signature. The devices are arranged in a circle surrounding a polished stainless steel AirTag cover.forums.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0