Community leaders participate in ‘Clips for Cancer’ for Golisano Children’s Hospital patients

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Since the pandemic started, 100 children have been diagnosed with cancer at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

This year alone, 32 have already been diagnosed and this week, two children received the diagnosis of cancer.

Friday kicked off the 4th Annual Clips for Cancer benefitting kids with cancer at Golisano.

Every Friday in September at 8 AM, community leaders are stepping forward and volunteering to put a price on their head to raise money and awareness for kids battling cancer right now at Golisano.

“Shavees” then let childhood cancer survivors shave their heads.

Two people braved the shave to kick this year off – one of them was Michael Nachef, the Vice President of Government Relations for Lee Health.

He’s a dad of 4 kids and said he can’t imagine what a child with cancer has to go through. He set a goal of raising over $10,000.

Ten-year-old McKynsie Jones, a fifth-grader at Mirror Lakes Elementary gave him his haircut. She said it was really fun. She was just 3 when she was diagnosed with Leukemia. She’ll be cancer-free for four years this October.

Michael challenged John Lai, the President, and CEO of the Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce, to join him this morning.

His survivor, Cali Russell, is 14 and a freshman at Oasis High School in the Cape. She had leukemia at age 3 as well and is now 11 years cancer-free.

Next week, it’s the battle of the fire departments as 7 different fire districts and EMS are competing to see who can raise the most money to help the kids.

All money raised goes to Barbara’s Friends, the Pediatric Cancer fund at Golisano. The funding is used to provide medical resources, therapies, medication, and family assistance for kids in SWFL fighting cancer.

