Lincoln, NE (September 9, 2021) Three more deaths from Covid 19 have occurred in Lancaster County, according to the City-County Health Department’s Tuesday report. They included a man in his 40s who was not hospitalized and unvaccinated, a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated and a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. To date, the Pandemic has claimed 276 lives in Lancaster County.