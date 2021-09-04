REVIEW: New Delicious Ghost Pepper Steak Nachos and Terrible Specialty Cocktail from Lamplight Lounge for Halloween at Disney California Adventure
Ghost Pepper Nachos and a specialty cocktail are back at Lamplight Lounge with all-new versions for this Halloween season at Disney California Adventure. House-made green tortilla chips, ghost pepper cheese sauce, ghost pepper-marinated steak, refried black beans, tomatillo avocado salsa, tomato, and cilantro. The previous version of this dish, which...wdwnt.com
