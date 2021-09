EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In the biggest match of his life, 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi proved once again that no moment is too big for him. The El Paso native made his international debut for the United States Men’s National Team on Wednesday, starting at forward for the squad in its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at Honduras. The second-youngest American to ever play in a World Cup qualifier, Pepi was arguably the best player on the field, scoring a goal and recording two assists in a 4-1 USA win.