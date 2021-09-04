Chip Minemyer | Remembering an amazing girl by continuing her work

Upon learning that Sophia Tuinstra, a 17-year-old member of The Tribune-Democrat’s Reader Advisory Committee, had passed away, colleague George Hancock said what so many of us have been feeling:

“Sophia’s life journey was too short. Honor Sophia’s memory by continuing on.”

Sophia died Tuesday at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of a condition known as myelodysplastic syndrome, which strikes the cells in bone marrow that make blood. She had undergone extensive treatment this summer, and had previously been through a battle with leukemia, including chemotherapy.

But she never allowed her health challenges to define her – or to keep her from addressing issues and having a profound impact on the world around her.

In addition to staying active as a cheerleader at Westmont Hilltop High School and as a Gold Award member of a West Hills Girl Scout Troop, she spoke out to raise awareness of leukemia and lymphoma – and tackled restrictive voter laws, extolled the value of Medicaid and addressed other issues by writing essays and letters to the Readers’ Forum.

She joined the Tribune’s Reader Advisory Committee in early 2019 as the lone high school representative and easily the youngest member of the group, but quickly gained confidence and found her stride.

Sophia drove the creation of a young writers project – calling attention to the need for teens to experience civic engagement and looking to provide an outlet for creative area students.

She held Zoom meetings to recruit and prepare classmates at Westmont and visited other area schools to bring in participants. She developed story ideas and served as the first editor of copy for what became a monthly publication in the newspaper and at tribdem.com.

Sophia called the student writing project “On Point” – bringing together a Johnstown landmark with her vision for the effort to serve as a vehicle for young people to report on local happenings and express their views on community issues. Then she designed a logo for the project.

She wrote many fantastic stories herself – from a profile of a young firefighter to topics such as mentoring and diversity.

And she deeply touched the hearts and minds of others who served with her on the advisory committee.

They praised her energy and intellect, even as they offered sympathies to those who knew her best.

Here are a few examples of their reactions:

• Jeffrey Wilson: “My family and I are certainly praying for the Tuinstra family. Sophia’s life is an inspiration to us all. May God comfort them in love.”

• Ed Makuchan: “She brought a lot of energy to our committee. I enjoyed reading her articles.”

• Jim Edwards: “There was a time when a passing was referred to as being called to a home far away. To those who knew her and loved her, she will always be at home in their hearts.”

Sophia’s passing sparked an outpouring of emotion – and condolences for her family and many friends – across social media.

At the funeral home, friends tearfully watched a video showing some of Sophia’s experiences and relationships, and flipped through get-well cards sent to Sophia during her hospitalization – including one from a newspaper editor whose life was changed significantly for the better by his short relationship with this amazing young woman.

I hope those whose hearts are breaking someday feel an easing of that intense grief, as they embrace the blessings she brought to their lives and her community.

At least, that’s what I’m trying to do.

While carrying out that call to remember and pay tribute with actions as well as emotion.

Her good friend and fellow On Point contributor, Westmont student Anthony Tukanowicz-Hassett, reached out with a similar sentiment.

On Point had fallen off in the spring and summer, as Sophia battled health concerns.

But now, Anthony said, we need to get the project going again – to honor Sophia and to keep her influence alive, even as we mourn her passing.

“She worked really hard to be able to put that together,” Anthony wrote to me. “I really want to keep it going in memory of her.”

Yes, Anthony, On Point must continue. Sophia’s work on many fronts must live on.

Late last year, Sophia asked if I would be willing to write a letter of recommendation on her behalf. She was applying for a prestigious scholarship.

I quickly said, yes, I would be honored.

So I put together a few pages outlining my connection to this amazing girl and all that she had already accomplished despite battling leukemia. I stated confidently that I honestly couldn’t imagine a more deserving student for their scholarship.

I closed that letter with this: “Next up for Sophia: Changing the world. Your scholarship can help put her on that path. Believe me, she’ll do the rest.”

She got sick again a short time later, and now she’s gone.

But not really.

Those of us touched by her too-short life now must carry her torch forward – writing stories, breaking down barriers, speaking out and speaking up.

Changing the world.

Chip Minemyer is the editor of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.