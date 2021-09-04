Chiefs' Pre-Mahomes Era Offers Fangio the Model to Succeed with Teddy Bridgewater

When George Paton took over as the Denver Broncos' general manager, one of the first questions many fans asked was: "What does he think about the quarterback situation?" This came in the same offseason in which it was quarterbacks were a hotter topic of discussion around the NFL than they had been in some time. You had top veterans who reportedly wanted to be traded, former first-round picks being dealt to other teams, and a quarterback draft class with five players touted as worthy of a first-round pick (and all five were taken in the first round).