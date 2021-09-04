CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs' Pre-Mahomes Era Offers Fangio the Model to Succeed with Teddy Bridgewater

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen George Paton took over as the Denver Broncos' general manager, one of the first questions many fans asked was: "What does he think about the quarterback situation?" This came in the same offseason in which it was quarterbacks were a hotter topic of discussion around the NFL than they had been in some time. You had top veterans who reportedly wanted to be traded, former first-round picks being dealt to other teams, and a quarterback draft class with five players touted as worthy of a first-round pick (and all five were taken in the first round).

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Charles
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Matt Cassel
Person
Fangio
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Tyler Palko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Broncos#Texans#American Football#Pre Mahomes Era#The Denver Broncos#Ohio State#Qb#Football Outsiders#5 1 Percent#Dvoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Mike Greenberg Rips NFL Team’s Quarterback Decision

NFL fans and analysts from around the league have been going after the Bears organization ever since head coach Matt Nagy named Andy Dalton the starter over Justin Fields. During Thursday morning’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, host Mike Greenberg became the most recent to criticize this decision and the apparent reasoning behind it.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Become First NFL QB Benched in 2021

Vegas is not buying what Teddy Bridgewater is selling in the Mile High City. For "Steady Teddy," oddsmakers predict anything but stability amid Bridgewater's first (and perhaps only) season as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback, listing the Carolina cast-off as the second-likeliest NFL signal-caller to be benched in 2021. With...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Get Huge News Before Sunday’s Browns Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are out to prove they’re still one of the best teams in the NFL when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns have received more hype than almost any other team in the pros leading up to the 2021 season. Some believe they’re capable of winning the AFC outright. We’ll find out what they’re made of on Sunday in Kansas City.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

Opening weekend for college football has produced some incredible game day atmospheres. With fans back in full force in stadiums across the country, things are starting to look back to normal after last year’s COVID-19 season. If this weekend’s college football environments are any indication of what’s to come in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes tweet will get fans fired up for Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead. Playing meaningful football in front of packed stadiums was taken for granted by many around the NFL, but after it was stripped of us last season, it’s safe to say the game’s finest are ready to go for Week 1.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells says Teddy Bridgewater is 'what every team needs'

It hasn't taken long for Teddy Bridgewater to make an impact. After only five months with the Broncos, Bridgewater has earned the trust and respect of his teammates as a team captain and as the team's starting quarterback. Fans may have seen the latter play out on the field at training camp and in preseason action, but the former has taken place largely behind closed doors.
NFLNBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes impressed with chemistry of Chiefs’ all-new offensive line

Last season ended with Patrick Mahomes running for his life behind a tattered offensive line in the Super Bowl. This season, Mahomes is expecting something very different. None of the five starters on this year’s offensive line were on the team last year: Left tackle Orlando Brown arrived in a trade, left guard Joe Thuney signed as a free agent, center Creed Humphrey is a second-round rookie, right guard Trey Smith is a sixth-round rookie and right tackle Lucas Niang was drafted by the Chiefs last year but opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLFOX Sports

Good luck getting to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes this NFL season

How do you succeed this year if you’re Patrick Mahomes?. Easy, just take the Kansas City Chiefs to a second Super Bowl title, win the MVP of both the season and the biggest game of all, toss the ball for – oh I don’t know – 5,200 yards and have a regular-season record that looks something like 14-3 or better.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater is once again a starting quarterback in the NFL, this time with the Denver Broncos. And one of his bosses is happy to see him back under center. Speaking to 9News in Denver on Saturday, Broncos general manager George Paton spoke glowingly about Bridgewater. He described the former Pro Bowler as “a winner” who will fit in their offense and take it to the next level.
NFLKMBC.com

Alex Smith hangs out with Patrick Mahomes during visit with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs received a special visitor Monday. Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was in the house. The Chiefs tweeted a picture of Smith with Patrick Mahomes, saying, "Guess who stopped by to visit?" Smith has landed an on-air analyst job covering the NFL with...
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos GM Calls Teddy Bridgewater 'a Winner' After Being Named QB1 over Drew Lock

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has full confidence in Teddy Bridgewater after Bridgewater won the preseason quarterback battle against Drew Lock. “Teddy’s a winner,’’ Paton said Saturday on 9News/Channel 20. “He’s won everywhere he’s been. Obviously, Carolina was a tough spot for him. He’s a winner. He’s poised. He has quite the confidence about him. We have a young offense. I just thought Teddy would fit with this young offense, help stabilize it, and take it to the next level.”
NFLAP

Chiefs rebuild O-line to protect Mahomes, fend off rivals

Overhauls are usually reserved for bad teams that miss the playoffs, not ones that play in consecutive Super Bowls. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, however, was impelled to dismantle his offensive line after watching Patrick Mahomes run for his life in Kansas City's 31-9 shellacking at the hands of the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Teddy Bridgewater, Von Miller, and ranking Denver’s positions groups 1-10

The guys grade and rank the Broncos’ position groups from worst to best, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.

Comments / 0

Community Policy