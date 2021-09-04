CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mack Brown roasted for clock management in North Carolina's loss

Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Carolina Tar Heels were upset at Virginia Tech in their season opener Friday, and many pointed the finger directly at Tar Heels coach Mack Brown. The 14th-ranked Tar Heels appeared to be well-positioned to at least try to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Down 17-10, North Carolina took over at its own 13 with all three timeouts remaining. The drive moved methodically into Virginia Tech territory, but a good bit of time came off the clock as the Tar Heels ran the ball multiple times.

