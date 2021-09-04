Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group’s suits

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday, Sept. 9, the Biden Administration has filed a federal lawsuit against the State of Texas claiming the state’s new fetal heartbeat law violates Roe Vs. Wade. Garland said, “The Department of Justice has a duty to defend the Constitution of the United States and uphold the rule of law.” The new law prohibits doctors from performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks when many women still don’t realize they are pregnant. What’s different about the new law is that it doesn’t allow government entities...