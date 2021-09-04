CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group’s suits

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state judge has shielded, for now, Texas abortion clinics from lawsuits by an anti-abortion group under a new state abortion law in a narrow ruling handed down Friday. The temporary restraining order Friday by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request does not interfere with the provision. However, it shields clinics from whistleblower lawsuits by the nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and 100 unidentified individuals.

